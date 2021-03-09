HELOISE: Stay informed on COVID

A transaction against an account without sufficient funds is a request that the bank advance its depositor's funds without collateral. The function of the overdraft fee is to cover the cost for advancing funds, to compensate for the funds that may never be repaid, and to encourage perpetrators to change their ways. -- Sandy in Ventura, Calif.

Hey Sandy. You're right. Personal accountability is an important factor in responsible financial management. Thanks for your email. -- Heloise

Whoops? Unsend!

Dear Readers: If you accidentally send an email to the wrong person ("Reply All" anybody?), there may be a way out. Your email platform may have an "Unsend" (also called the Undo Send) function.

This gives you typically 30 seconds or so to unsend or cancel the sent email. It could save some awkwardness on those video communication calls! Check it out before the next meeting. -- Heloise

P.S. Usually it's only available on your desktop computer, and not your phone, and not all email providers offer this feature.

LANDMARK LOVER