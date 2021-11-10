HELOISE: Stick to recipe for success

Dear Heloise: I don't know how I do it, but every time I try to cook a new recipe, I manage to make a mess of it. I either overcook it or undercook the item. At a family get-together, everyone brought something they had made, and it's always something outstanding. Not me. I cheated and bought a couple of pies from a local store and never told anyone.
What am I doing wrong in the kitchen that makes my cooking semi-revolting!? — Jane Y., Henderson, Tennessee
Jane, most cooks have recipes they specialize in such as deviled eggs or maybe a moist chocolate cake. These are the ones they usually bring to gatherings. However, I have some time-honored hints my mother taught me that I'll pass on to you:
• First, always read the recipe through at least twice to make sure you didn't miss anything. Don't just skim through the directions.
• Have you got all the correct ingredients? Make sure, and be certain you have enough of all the ingredients.
• Use accurate measurements. A little too much or too little of something can ruin a recipe.
• Take your time and don't rush. Not all of us were born to be great cooks, but I'll bet you're better at cooking than you realize. — Heloise
A bachelor's lament
Dear Heloise: I'm a bachelor who just bought his first house. The people before me left a messy microwave that I've cleaned but can't get the odor out of it. In addition to that, their children used crayons to draw on the walls, which needs to be cleaned before I paint. The waxy crayons are hard to remove, so I need some help getting this clean. What should I use? — Jake M., Cape Coral, Florida
Jake, you can easily remove the artwork the previous children left for you by sprinkling some baking soda on a damp sponge and gently rubbing the area in a circular motion.
As for the microwave that still retains an odor, try this: Put 2 tablespoons of baking powder into 1 cup of water in a microwave-safe bowl and turn on high for about 2-3 minutes or until the water boils and steams the microwave. It will also help any spills left in a microwave.
Get my pamphlet "Heloise's Baking Soda Hints and Recipes" by going to www.Heloise.com or send $5 along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
Teddy bear
Dear Heloise: I have a teddy bear from my grandmother's childhood that I have on display in an antique buggy in a guest room. Sadly, he's gotten grimy after so many years, and I don't know how to clean him. Any hints you have would be greatly appreciated. -- Paula N., Fitchburg, Wisconsin
Paula, place the bear in a plastic bag and liberally sprinkle baking soda over the bear. After 24 hours, remove the bear from the bag and brush the fur. You'll be amazed at how much dirt comes off. — Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.