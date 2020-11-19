HELOISE: Stock up on pantry staples

Kathy, this is definitely an instance of where "the more the merrier" does not apply! — Heloise

Stringing me along

Dear Heloise: Even though I don't have youngsters at home, I do keep that staple kids snack around: string cheese. It's so easy to cut and stuff into meatballs, peppers and potatoes before popping in the oven. The string cheese melts nicely, and it's delicious! — Mary D. in Illinois

Nimble fingers

Dear Heloise: With the kids all using computers so much these days, we can't allow them to forget how to write, whether in cursive or printing.

I encourage my young grands to play with modeling clay and to use scissors. These activities keep the fingers and hands nimble and mobile. This might be good exercise for us, too! — Betty M. in Pennsylvania

HINT FROM HIM -- PULL IT OFF

Dear Heloise: I buy rotisserie chicken, pull it off the bone and freeze small portions. These are great for enchiladas, pot pies, soups, stews, chicken salad, dumplings -- the list goes on. I'm sure your readers can come up with many uses for delicious rotisserie chicken. -- Mark Y. in New York