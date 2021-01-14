HELOISE: Stock your pantry, closet

Dear Heloise: This isn't my original idea, and I'm not sure where I heard it, but I have re-purposed a hand soap dispenser to use it as a toothpaste dispenser. I find it to be very convenient and better than a tube. I used a little water to begin with for the right consistency to be able to dispense. It's a winner. -- A Reader, via email

Bread spread

Dear Heloise: My family and I like to share and experiment with different jams, jellies, flavored cream cheeses and other bread spreads.

We slice bagels into 1/2-inch slices VERTICALLY instead of slicing the bagel once horizontally. This gives us a small section of bread to use to sample different toppings. — Caroline H. in Pennsylvania

Give it your all

Dear Heloise: I've always heard the old adage: Marriage is 50 - 50. It's not. Marriage is 100 - 100. Each person has to give their all to the marriage every day. — J.W. in California

DO YOU SEE WHAT I SEE?