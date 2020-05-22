Heloise: Stone's a key solution

Balancing act

Dear Heloise: If you feel unsteady when getting out of bed during the night or first thing in the morning, or when standing up from a chair or couch, just push your calves back against the bed or chair to steady yourself before you continue on. -- Linda Y., via email

Laminate countertops

Dear Heloise: Just read a comment from a reader in a recent column concerning dull laminate countertops. Having had the same problem with my cream-colored countertop, I discovered the dye in a printed paper towel was transferring to the laminate. I used a weak bleach solution to remove the dye. No problem since. — Sharon in Ohio

Sharon, I'm glad this worked for you, and it's probably OK that you used this weak solution once. But I consulted with one of the largest manufacturers of laminated countertops in America, and they DO NOT recommend using bleach on a laminated countertop. In fact, they said all harsh chemicals should be avoided. Continual use of bleach will damage the finish on just about any laminated countertop or laminated flooring. -- Heloise

CONTROLLED SNACKING