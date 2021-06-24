HELOISE: Stop, drop and roll

Dear Readers: Ever had your clothes catch on fire, or your child's clothes ignite, or your skin or hair catch on fire? STOP, DROP and ROLL is an easy-to-remember and effective method to extinguish clothing and fires on the skin and hair.

1. STOP right where you are when you first realize you are in trouble. You don't want to cause airflow to "fan the flames."

2. DROP to your knees, and lie down if possible. Important: If you are able, cover your face with your hands to protect your hair, eyes, ears, nose and mouth.

3. ROLL to smother any flame and deprive it of oxygen. If you are on an area rug, you can roll yourself into the rug to create a barrier between the fire and you.

Ensure young children understand that STOP, DROP and ROLL is for an actual immediate live fire threat. If they hear a fire alarm or siren, they must safely, quickly and calmly evacuate the building, with an adult's help. — Heloise

