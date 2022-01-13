HELOISE: Storing papers and documents

Dear Heloise: In this computer age, the best way to store documents and pictures is to scan them into files and place them on a thumb drive. You can put a lot of information in a 16-gig thumb drive. Two 16-gig thumb drives only cost about $8. If you have a safe or a safe-deposit box at a bank, it will not take up much room. — D. Hansel, Houston, Texas

CLEANING CUTTING BOARDS

Dear Heloise: I read your advice on cleaning cutting boards this morning. While washing a non-wood board in hot water and bleach as described should be OK, I would not recommend doing this with a real wood board. These boards are laminated together with glue. Hot water will eventually break down the glue and the board will split. I clean ours by using warm water and a mild soap, such as Downy, scrubbing with a bristle brush. I then salt the board (it kills bacteria with no chemicals) and scrub again with the bristle brush, finally washing off with warm water and drying. I learned this when I worked in a meat market (scrubbing butcher blocks). — Pete Husak

CHAIR LEG PADS