HELOISE: Storing photo albums

Dear Heloise: While sorting through plastic boxes of photo albums, I noticed that baby books, yearbooks and similar type albums I had stored with the photo albums had covers that became mottled and discolored. I tried cleaning the covers, but they remain stained (from the mildew? dust?) that had accumulated.
Some of these baby albums are many decades old, and I'd like to know how to store them without creating additional damage. It doesn't look like plastic boxes are a good idea for baby books, yearbooks and other paper albums, but I don't know what would work.
I'd appreciate ideas for storing these old albums that would prevent further damage. — Patricia King Torrance, California
Patricia, these are common problems, and if photos are stored in the basement, it may be damp and have humidity, which damages the photos. Photos should be stored in an area that is not humid, and you want to keep photos in a cool (climate controlled, if possible), dry, dark space — in an area where there are no insects or rodents, who love to eat paper.
There are containers that are geared specifically for storing photos safely. — Heloise
OPTIMIZING YOUR BLENDER
Dear Readers: If you are getting your first blender or food processor, be aware that they work best if they are only two-thirds full. Some blenders might not operate at all if they are crammed too full. Also, if some food processors are too full, it can be difficult to take out the blade from the bowl so that you can remove the food. -- Heloise
PARKING AT MALLS
Dear Heloise: I seldom have to remember where I parked my car in large lots. I always park in the same area at places I frequent. For example, I park in the aisle extending out across from the garden center at a big-box retailer.
-- My local grocer is at the end of the outdoor mall it's at, and I can always find a space on the side.
-- At other locations I park straight out from the exit, no matter how far.
-- I never park downhill from a shopping cart corral or near a storm drain. It's too easy to fumble the keys, especially in the cold. -- Edward Beal, via email
Edward, thanks for that good information. Parking lots can be so large that it's easy to forget where your car is and waste time wandering around to find it. -- Heloise
Reusing plastic lids
Dear Heloise: I place plastic lids from coffee cans under jars and bottles of oil to keep drips off the counters, refrigerator and pantry shelves. — Shiranee Hardin in Florida
Shiranee, this is a simple but good way to reuse plastic, and it serves a need. — Heloise
Stinky garbage can
Dear Readers: Is there a bad odor coming from your garbage can? Take these steps to help prevent this common problem. Wash the inside and outside of your trash can often. Then put in a clean, large garbage bag to contain the trash. And toss in several used fabric softener sheets — a low-tech way to deodorize — along with a spritz of disinfectant spray to help cover the smells that will develop. To help lessen the odors, place your trash can in the shade. — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.