HELOISE: Strays need foster care

Dear Readers: The following letter comes from April A., in San Antonio. She runs a rescue group for stray dogs, and she's seen animals in extremely poor conditions over the years. She is advocating for people to step up and foster a dog or cat, in a healthy and safe environment. Read on:

Dear Heloise: There are certain reasons rescues need fosters. One is so we have somewhere safe and normal to house the dogs, and so they can learn to be treated like family members, and to prep them for their next step — a forever family. We need someone to show care, love and compassion that the dogs may not have had before.

We need someone to help them learn to trust and have positive interaction with humans. If you think that leaving a dog isolated with only a bowl of food and water is fostering, then fostering is not for you. That is abuse and neglect. — April, San Antonio, Texas

April, thanks for writing in. Readers, if you have time, space and compassion, consider fostering a dog or a cat. Many times, the rescue group will provide medical care, food and other supplies. If you can't foster, consider a monetary donation. — Heloise

