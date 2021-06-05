HELOISE:Strollers pamper pets

Readers, would you like to see Georgie and our other Pet Pals? Visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week."

Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. -- Heloise

We will get you home

Dear Heloise: I work as a bartender. As the country opens up more and we venture back into restaurants and bars, I have a message. If you're on a date with someone and you don't feel comfortable, things aren't going well or you don't feel safe, let a staff member, your server or the bartender know.

We are trained for this exact scenario. We will call you a ride-sharing service or a cab, and we will keep you safe. Please inform your readers. — Lindsey S. in Texas

HORNET HELPER

Dear Heloise: Previous patio problems with hornets building nests in the corners out there have left me with this idea: I took a rinsed-out gallon milk jug and tightly wrapped a rope around it, resembling a hornet's nest. I hung it in the corner of the patio. Hornets are extremely territorial, and I fooled them into thinking another nest is already established there!