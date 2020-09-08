HELOISE: Subscribers take care

Police substations are a safe, clean, well-lit and always-staffed place to meet up to trade. If we can't meet inside, we trade in the parking lot. There are always cameras. — Jennifer R. in Texas

Jennifer, what a great idea! Meeting during the day at the police station or sheriff's department is a very safe way to meet up. — Heloise

It all 'ads' up

Dear Heloise. I have always wondered why the manufacturers of paper towels have not used the paper rolls as advertising tools. They could be used as a coupon for future purchases or have a famous quote or riddle on them.

I know my wife would use up the paper towels really fast just to get to the coupon! — Lynn S. via email

Cut it down

Dear Heloise: Since antibacterial wipes are expensive and are getting difficult to find during the pandemic, I have started cutting them in half or thirds and then putting them in a separate container. That way, if I just want to wipe down an item from the grocery store or the steering wheel in my car, I don't have to use a whole wipe. — M. Ellen, via email

