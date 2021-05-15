HELOISE: Substitute Me dog's best friend

Dear Heloise: My puppy Huxley was having separation anxiety bad! My upstairs neighbor said to me, your dog sure misses you when you go out! (I think she was frustrated with his crying and barking.)

I created a life-size "me" that Huxley can attach to when I'm not at home. I took an old pair of jeans, basted the legs closed, and stuffed the legs with poly fill. I added a shirt (smells like me), basted it and stuffed it too, and added a balloon "head." Socks and shoes complete the Substitute Me.

I actually place Substitute Me in the bathroom on the toilet. Don't laugh! As mentioned in your column, dogs like to protect us when we're in the bathroom.

Huxley is calmer, and my neighbor hasn't complained since. Win-win! — Mary Ellen T. in Indiana

PET PAL

Dear Heloise: He looks like an angel in this photo, but Charlie Brown is a 10-month-old beagle and a whirling dervish. He loves chasing a ball. He'd rather chase his ball than eat, and beagles LOVE to eat. We have to hide the ball from him in order to get any rest! -- Marcia B., Fairfield Township, Ohio