HELOISE: Substitutions

Dear Heloise: For one reason or another, I always seem to be running out of things when I start dinner or bake something. Do you have a list of substitutions for cooks like me? — Edwin L., Milford, N.H.

Edwin, I have some substitutions that might be of help to you:

— Missing crunchy celery for tuna or chicken salad? Use chopped coleslaw or minced water chestnuts.

— No breadcrumbs in the house for a meatloaf? Try using broken croutons, crumpled potato chips or maybe crackers. One of these will act as a filler and perhaps provide a new flavor.

— Baking powder all gone? For every cup of regular flour in the recipe, add 2 teaspoons of cream of tartar and 1 teaspoon of baking soda. Add 1/2 teaspoon of salt for taste if desired. Make only enough for your recipe, because this mixture does not store well. The potency diminishes quickly when stored.

— No flour? You can use pancake mix in many recipes, but be sure to leave out baking powder or soda.

— Jar of coffee creamer empty? Try a teaspoon of vanilla ice cream as a replacement for the creamer.

There are so many ways to substitute one product for another, and they are listed in my pamphlet "Heloise's Seasonings, Sauces and Substitutes." It makes the work you do in the kitchen a little easier. To get a copy, just send $3, along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise /Substitutes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-500. Take the worry out of cooking and baking with this handy little pamphlet.

Squash seeds

Dear Heloise: My husband and I love winter squash, but it's such a hassle getting the seeds out. A friend of mine suggested I use a melon baller. I simply pull it along the inside, and the seeds come out with no problem at all. Don't turn the melon baller; just scrape it along. It works so easily! — Cynthia M., Baraboo, Wisconsin

Warming the bowl

Dear Heloise: When I drain the pasta I'm cooking, I set the colander inside the serving dish so that when the pasta is drained the hot water pours into the bowl, heating it up. This helps the pasta stay warmer for a longer period of time. — Katie W., Cayce, S.C.

Washing gloves

Dear Heloise: I like to wear sterile gloves when I prepare food, especially if it's a food that must be handled, such as bread dough. However, I always wash my sterile gloves in water and bacterial soap for added precaution. In this day and age of pandemics, it just seems like the prudent thing to do. — Sharon T., Raton, N.M.

EFFORTLESS CLEANING

Dear Heloise: To make my life a little easier, I fill my sink with hot, soapy water, and after I use a utensil or dish while cooking, I slip it into the water. When I'm done with the meal preparation, I just place the dishes in the dishwasher. No scrubbing and a lot less work, as well as a timesaver. -- Ellen W., Fargo, N.D.

