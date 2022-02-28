HELOISE: Suggestions to combat climate change

Today's Sound Off is about this ever-changing world:

Dear Heloise: I'm so worried about climate change and what scientists are calling the "next massive extinction," that my husband and I wonder what type of world we're leaving for our child. It's become frightening to the point that we have decided not to have a second child. Some of our closest friends have determined they will have none. What can we do to help stem this growing tide of climate change and greenhouse gases? — Christina K., New York City

Christina, some suggestions from our government and other organizations (toolkit.climate.gov/ and www.nature.org/en-us/what-we-do/our-priorities/tackle-climate-change/) are as follows:

1. Where possible, use renewable sources of energy, such as wind power or solar.

2. If feasible, drive an electric car instead of a gas-powered vehicle.

3. Where affordable, insulate your homes as much as you can.

4. Plant trees to help remove carbon from our atmosphere.

5. Change from gas cooking to electric.

6. Wash clothes in cold water rather than hot water.

7. Use energy-saving lightbulbs.

8. Ride a bike instead of driving a car.

9. Consume less and waste as little as possible.

10. Grow some of your own food.

I'm not here to speak for or against any climate change policies, but rather to give scientific information and provide data for your consideration. We are all residents of this planet; we are all in this together. You are not alone. — Heloise

Fast facts

What to do with old, raw eggs that are no longer safe to eat:

— The Audubon Society says you can give birds chicken eggshells during the nesting season for some much-needed calcium.

— Crush the shells and then sprinkle them in your garden to add calcium to the soil and to deter slugs and snails.

— Planting roses? Crack open one egg per rose bush and mingle egg with the roots; cover up with dirt and water.

— Angry with COVID? Go out to the countryside and throw eggs against a tree. The birds eat the eggs, and you release the tension.

Tea for two

Dear Heloise: I enjoy tea instead of coffee, but at work we have a coffee maker and a hot water dispenser. So I fill up two of my loose tea balls (mine are metal) and take them to work with me.

I can buy loose tea at shops that have a better quality and richer flavor than tea found in regular tea bags. In the long run, it's also cheaper. With the hot water dispenser, I can usually get at least two cups of tea per tea ball. — Pamela B., Santa Fe, New Mexico

JINGle BELLS

Dear Heloise: A few months ago my neighbor three doors down from me had her home broken into at night while she slept. They took several valuable items, but thankfully they didn't harm her. Since that evening, I've increased my alarm system and added locks to the windows and doors. However, I also placed sleigh bells on my front and back doors.

The police said noise is the last thing an intruder wants, and these bells are loud. It's just one more layer of protection. -- Sara T., Livonia, Michigan

