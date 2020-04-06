Heloise: Summer jobs for kids

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Today's Sound Off is about kids and summer jobs:

Dear Heloise: When I was in high school, I worked all summer and weekends to pay for my college. At the age of 9, I started raking leaves in the fall, shoveling snow in the winter and mowing lawns in the summer. My father made me put every cent that I made in the bank, and by the time college rolled around, I had saved enough for tuition. I worked all through college, too.

I don't see this type of ambition and drive in so many of our younger people. I know there are jobs out there for anyone willing to work, so why don't more parents teach their children about managing money by making them earn it? — Leonard in North Carolina

Readers, what do you think? — Heloise

Fast Facts

Here are some hints about items to keep for guests:

• A flashlight in the nightstand

• A night light in the bathroom

• A box of tissues with a waste basket nearby

• Travel-size toiletries

New Scam