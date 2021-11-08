HELOISE: Supply chain backup context

Today's Sound Off is about a problem we all face:
Dear Heloise: I've been watching the news about our supply chain backup, and I'm worried about what this will mean for the delivery of goods to people across the country. I know everyone is doing the best they can to get things moving, but with the holidays just around the corner, I think it'll be another rather bleak Christmas/Hanukkah. Like so many people, I've placed orders for items that are back ordered and probably won't be here for the holidays.
What I pray for most of all is for a healthy, happy holiday season. The back-ordered items will eventually get here, but the health and well-being of family and friends is a gift in itself. — Stacy H., Macon, Georgia
FAST FACTS
Need a soap dish on the spur of the moment? Here are a few ideas:
-- A small saucer.
-- A seashell.
-- A plastic lid.
-- A flat rock.
Mushroom brush idea
Dear Heloise: I found an alternative to those expensive mushroom brushes. I use a baby brush (the kind used on an infant's hair) to brush mushrooms. It does the job without damaging the mushroom. I received an extra one at a baby shower, so it came in handy in the kitchen. — Taylor R., Denver
The in-laws
Dear Heloise: Some of your readers have wondered what to call their in-laws after marriage when they only want to call their parents mom and dad. My husband took Spanish in high school and was already calling his parents madre and padre. His brother took Latin and called them mater and pater. — Marilyn B., Omaha, Nebraska
Marilyn, if in doubt, why not ask them what they would like to be called? — Heloise
Cheap at twice the price
Dear Heloise: I would like to respond to the man who complained about a 2 cent raise in postage.
Fifty-five cents will take a letter from here in Ohio to Florida in two to three days. You can't drive to the local grocery store for 55 cents the way gas prices are now.
The term "snail mail" is still quick for the cost and, in my opinion, safer. — Sue in Ohio
GRAVESITE
Dear Heloise: I love to take flowers from my garden and place them on my wife's gravesite. Since I lack a vase, I always take a cordless drill and drill a few holes in the ground to place the flowers in those holes. Then I water them. They seem to do better this way and last a little longer. --Frank W., Dell Rapids, South Dakota
Gift tags
Dear Heloise: I don't buy gift tags anymore. Instead, I cut up beautiful cards and use them in place of gift tags. Some of the cards I receive are so pretty that they make lovely gift tags. I just cut out a nice picture, punch a hole in the corner, and I have a brand new gift tag. — Lois T., Bristol, Connecticut
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
