Heloise: Swear off sweetners

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: I've heard that low calorie, artificially sweetened drinks and sweeteners aren't so good when I'm trying to lose weight. What do you think? — Emily in Illinois

Emily, yes, there are studies that show artificially sweetened drinks do not help folks curb their appetites, cut calories or lose weight. Rather, consumption of artificial sweeteners can lead to weight gain, along with myriad other health issues, like diabetes and heart disease.

If you consume a beverage with no calories, your brain may trick you into thinking it's OK to eat more calories. Some experts even say that consuming sugar substitutes can cause you to crave sweets more.

Discuss this issue with your doctor or nutritionist. A best practice in the struggle to cut sugar and calories? Taper off sugar consumption, but take it slow — and a small amount of real sugar is generally OK. Again, check with a medical professional. — Heloise

French tuck

Dear Heloise: Can you tell me about the French tuck fashion trend and when it is appropriate to wear? — Heidi in New York