HELOISE: Symptoms of a sick dog

Pizza purpose

Dear Heloise: What is the purpose of the small, white, plastic three-legged piece inside the pizza box? Just wondering!— Kelton R., age 12, San Antonio, Texas

Hey Kelton! It serves a few uses; let's take a look. This wonderous tripod holds the pizza together after it's been sliced. It can keep the lid from coming in contact with the pizza if the box were to get crushed (you don't want to lose any cheese to the lid). And, if you put it on the next slice over, you can more easily pull your slice apart from the pie.

It's called a pizza saver, and its inventor was even granted a patent on this handy invention! — Heloise

Weed be gone

Dear Readers: Vinegar, as you know, is my go-to household helper. It's cheap, environmentally safe and readily available. You'll typically find it in the grocery store at strengths of between 5 and 9%.

You also can find vinegar in a whopping 20% concentration in home improvement stores. This vinegar is NOT for cooking or general cleaning. It does, however, makes an excellent and safe weed killer.