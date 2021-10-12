HELOISE: Take-back disposal Rx

Dear Heloise: Your column had good advice to annually review your medicine cabinet. At the close, you mentioned you should toss expired or compromised medications.
However, you did not mention that many cities have medication disposal days, annual take-back days or permanent medication disposal sites at local pharmacies. Inappropriate disposal (and storage) of meds can result in children and pets getting into them, tainting our water supplies and more. Please advise people to check their local opportunities to properly dispose of unwanted or expired medications, including over-the-counter meds. Thank you. — Camille Garrison, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Camille, many cities and states have take-back programs for disposing unwanted, unused or expired medications. Check with your city. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration hosts a no-questions-asked National Prescription Drug Take Back Day twice a year in many cites at authorized drop-off locations. — Heloise
HOUSEHOLD SMELLS
Dear Readers: Odors in your house need a bit of freshening? Grab a bottle of vinegar to do the job. Remove cooking odors by boiling a cup of water in a pan on the stove with 1 to 2 tablespoons of vinegar. Paint smells can be absorbed by putting out a small bowl of white vinegar. And you can make your house smell good by sprinkling a bit of cinnamon in a pot of water with several tablespoons of white vinegar. Allow this to boil, and it should give your home a nice uplifting scent. -- Heloise
CLEANING MICROFIBER BLANKETS
Dear Heloise: Is there a good way to launder microfiber plush blankets so they smell fresh, even after the dogs have been lounging on them? I wash mine two or three times with liquid detergent and a splash of vinegar, yet the funk remains. Kicking the dogs off the bed is not an option. Thanks. -- Victoria Borland, via email
Victoria, before you wash a microfiber blanket, read the care label and find out the fabric content. If the label states that it's 100% synthetic fabric, wash the blanket in the washing machine on warm with mild detergent and a cold rinse. Do not use fabric softeners or bleach. And be careful of cotton, because microfiber does attract lint. Try putting the blanket in the dryer on low heat for a short time, because microfiber dries quickly. -- Heloise
Fake out automated voice
Dear Heloise: For the person who is frustrated when calling customer service and not getting a live person: Years ago, when I was working in a doctor's office, I spent a lot of time on hold or dealing with automated voices as I navigated my way through various menus and prompts trying to get prior authorization, insurance information or other help for my patients.
One day, as I was waiting, I muttered "yadda yadda yadda." The automated voice immediately came on and informed me it did not understand my response and transferred me to a real person who might be able to help me.
I laughed, but realized I was on to something. Now when I reach one of those menus where I have to speak to the automated voice and answer question after question just trying to get to what I need, I just say something nonsensical, like "snickerdoodle," "yabbadabbadoo," "fluffernutter" or whatever silly syllables pop into my head. Sometimes, I have to repeat my crazy talk, but 99% of the time, this gets me transferred to a real person. This has worked for me for 15 years. I'm hoping they don't fix it now that I've let my secret out. — Getting Around Them in Pennsylvania
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
