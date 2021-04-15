HELOISE: Take wet road precautions

Meanwhile, men's jeans are roomy with huge pockets, both front and back. I guess manufacturers think women carry all their necessaries in a handbag, but for some of us, that is not practical.

Let's get the word out that women need roomy pockets, without looking bulky (I get we want to look slim), to make life easier. — Avery R. in Louisiana

What a doll

Dear Heloise: My 10-year-old daughter, Annie, has Down syndrome, and we're trying to make her life as ordinary, typical and mainstream as possible. I was thrilled to find a doll with Down syndrome facial features. Annie relates to this doll better, I think, than her other dolls.

She can dress the doll in super-cute outfits (it has moveable arms and legs), and the doll helps her friends and other parents understand DS better and foster a sense of normalcy for Annie. — Jane W. in Texas

Jane, toy designers have come a long way in recent years to make kids with special needs feel included in everyday experiences with their friends and classmates.