HELOISE: Tankless water heaters

Dear Readers: Now that pretty much everybody has a phone with a camera component, let's look at a hint for taking better pictures. Is anyone familiar with the Rule of Thirds in Photography? Here it is, in a nutshell:

Imagine your photo lens with a tic-tac-toe board over it: nine equal spaces. Photography experts agree that the subject of your picture should lay on the vertical lines, 1/3 in from each side, OR where the lines intersect with the horizontal lines.

This creates a more captivating and interesting image than one where the subject is centered in the picture. You can imagine that there's more to the picture than that one subject. Is he looking at something? Traveling toward something? Moving somehow? Fascinating!

Consider the Rule of Thirds when composing your next candid photo. — Heloise

Food as fuel

Dear Heloise: As the new year is unfolding, I've trained myself to think differently about food. Instead of eating totally for pleasure (which I still do on occasion), I now think of food as fuel for my body.

This helps me eat more healthfully and deliberately. — Helen T. in San Antonio, Texas