Heloise: Tape coupon to item

Dear Heloise: I'm a coupon clipper and use them frequently — when I remember to pick them up before leaving to get groceries. I'd either stick them in a pocket and forget to give them to the checker or would lose them. Then I had an idea: Tape the coupon to the item before putting it in the basket. Several checkers have commented on how this helps them. And, when I remember the tape and the coupons (ha!), I save a bit on groceries. — Doris R., Kerrville, Texas

Doris, this is a really good hint, especially for those of us who are full of good intentions and a tiny bit forgetful. — Heloise

Chores reward

Dear Heloise: Yes, I'm a busy mom, but I always take time to organize the day for my kids. We have rules over the summer. Each kid has a few chores to do before they head outside: making the bed, cleaning the bathroom, checking the trash.

They make their own lists of activities they'd like to do afterward: riding bikes, sidewalk chalk, bubbles, running through the sprinklers.

We also have educational things to do: museum runs, library story time, checking out the petting zoo. — Debra in Oregon