HELOISE: Tardiness not tolerated

Dear Heloise: I've gone to the same dental office for 64 years. The first dentist was always a couple of hours behind. When he sold his practice, the new dentist implemented the "5 minute rule." If the patient is later than 5 minutes, he flat out refuses to see them! There are no exceptions, and the patient will have to reschedule their appointment, but so far it's working! — Michelle P., Oak Park, California
Michelle, a doctor's or dentist's time is valuable, and patients who are late can pose a problem for both the dentist/doctor and those who were on time. While his 5 minute rule might seem strict for some of his patients, I can understand his need to keep on schedule. — Heloise
ADD A LITTLE SPARKLE
Dear Heloise: To add a pretty icy sparkle to a vase of flowers, loosely crumple up some clear cling wrap and place it inside the vase. It's pretty and also adds a bit of sparkle to the flower stems. -- Donna S., Greycliff, Montana
Lint roller plus
Dear Heloise: A store near where I live had a sale on lint rollers for only $1. I bought about six of them. They're great for things like picking up pet hair on furniture (as well as a few crumbles), picking up small pieces of glass and sewing needles off the floor, and much more. I even used one to pick up two dead flies off a windowsill! — Lynette A., Colorado Springs, Colorado
Sticker removal
Dear Heloise: I bought a used car, and while it was spotless inside and out, it had a bumper sticker with a rude message on it. My neighbor suggested I try taking a hair dryer and heating the sticker. Then slowly peel off the bumper sticker. It took a while, but with patience and time, I got the bumper sticker off with no problem. — Chloe B., Macon, Georgia
REMEMBER YOUR PETS
Dear Heloise: Many people keep outdoor pets, but with winter weather, those pets should really be kept in the house. If, for whatever reason, they are still outside in the freezing cold, they will need shelter such as a heated doghouse or pet igloo to keep them warm and safe. I know there are people who say certain dog breeds don't need shelter because they have a thick coat of fur, but they're wrong. Every pet needs to be taken care of with fresh water and food daily in addition to some place to curl up and stay warm. -- Julia N., Raytown, Missouri
Turkey Day
Dear Heloise: My family has a tradition that we began about 20 years ago. My husband heard that servicemen are often on their own on Thanksgiving, with no family of their own around to share the day. It made me sad, especially since my own son was in another country and couldn't be here for the day.
My husband contacted a local military base and asked if there was anyone who would like to come to our place and share Thanksgiving dinner with us. We could take up to six additional people.
Some years we've had as many as seven soldiers or as few as three. But no matter how many we have, it's always a joy to have them here. — Carla and John M., San Antonio, Texas
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
