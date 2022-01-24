HELOISE: Teach tolerance

Dear Heloise: Why are schools so reluctant to get involved when a parent complains about bullying in school? It's parents, too, who say it's just a bunch of kids acting out and they'll grow out of it as they grow older. I've done some research, and they don't grow out of it. They grow up to be bullies at home and at work.

I know some parents teach their kids to hit back and even give them boxing instructions. I wish the solution was as simple as that, but that just teaches another kid how to become a bully. I really think it's more important to teach our children to be more tolerant of those who are slower, weaker or simply different. But this begins in the home and, as far as I can tell, it's not being taught enough. Why can't we teach our kids to celebrate the differences in cultures and to help those who are handicapped or born different; teach them to accept others in the spirit of mankind?