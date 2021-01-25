HELOISE: Teens vaping alarming

Today's Sound Off is the very serious topic of vaping:

Dear Heloise: According to research from Johns Hopkins Hospital, e-cigarette (or vape pen) usage among teens has increased nearly 900% in the past few years. It's called vaping, and it's far more dangerous than you might have expected. Nearly 40% of teens who try vaping never smoked before!

Smoking these electronic cigarettes affects the heart and lungs, as dangerous chemicals are inhaled. It can, and often does, cause serious permanent physical damage or, in some cases, death. It raises blood pressure and causes scarring of delicate airways. Nicotine is still present in high concentrations in an e-cigarette, which means they can be as addictive as smoking regular cigarettes.

If you haven't had a serious talk with your children about vaping, now is a good time to start. Not only is it foolish and dangerous to smoke e-cigarettes, it's also unhealthy to inhale secondhand smoke from one of these devices. Remind them that it's not cool and it could be deadly. No matter what their friends say, vaping is dangerous. It can ruin your health for the rest of your life. — Lynda W., Milwaukee

SEND A GREAT HINT TO:

Heloise