HELOISE: Tender spot for tenderloin

In a covered grill, arrange preheated coals around a drip pan; test for medium heat above the pan. Insert a meat thermometer near the center of the roast and place a grill rack over the drip pan but not over the coals. Lower the hood and grill until the thermometer registers 140 degrees for rare (about 45 minutes), 160 degrees for medium (about 55 minutes) or 170 degrees for well done (about 1 hour).

Utility tape rescue

Dear Heloise: Magnetic cabinet door closures can be tough to open for stiff fingers and arms. Place a small piece of silver utility tape on one side of the magnetic closure. This works well on any cabinet inside your home or outside, such as metal rural roadside mailboxes. — Dianne K., Yeagertown, Pa.

Vintage stove

Dear Heloise: Do you know a safe way to clean a vintage 1940s porcelain oven/stove? The burner grates have an orangey cast to them, and the oven doors are embarrassingly sooty. I am afraid to use harsh cleaners on the porcelain enamel, and specialty cleaners are not effective.