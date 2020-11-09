HELOISE: The art of conversation

Smooth solutions

New uses for hair conditioner:

• Use in place of shaving cream.

• Rub on cuticles to condition them.

• Loosen a ring that is stuck on your finger.

• Soften makeup or paint brushes.

• Keep tools from rusting. — Heloise

Drying jeans

Dear Heloise: Before putting jeans in the dryer, I fasten the metal button backward through the buttonhole. This protects the inside of the dryer drum and reduces the noise. — Diane O., Columbus, Nebraska

Dog licks his paws

Dear Heloise: I have a small dog that licks his paws constantly as if they are itching or hurting him. He is healthy and his food is grain-free. He also likes to eat grass when he's outside. What is wrong with him? — H.K., Carson, Calif.

H.K., both of your concerns are common problems. Your dog may have an allergy to something other than food. It may be environmental, such as a reaction to mold, grass, dust or pollen, or it also might be a way of comforting himself if he's stressed or bored.