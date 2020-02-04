Heloise: The background on hoarding

Dear Readers: We hear a lot about hoarding these days. Hoarding is a compulsion, experts agree, which means people who hoard cannot stop, and their relationships are negatively affected.

The Mayo Clinic defines hoarding as "a persistent difficulty discarding or parting with possessions because of a perceived need to save them." Hoarders' lives can be disrupted by all their stuff (and the memories associated with the stuff), and you're right — relationships can end.

Readers, if you or someone you know has a hoarding problem, with either brand-new things still in the bag or even trash, there is help available. A conversation with a doctor is a good first step. — Heloise

Tech Tuesday

Dear Readers: When you're looking for information online through a search engine, do you notice as you're typing that words automatically fill in in the drop-down box?

For example, you may type: "Is the moon ..." and you will see "full tonight," "a planet" and even "made of cheese"!

These are the most popular previous questions asked about the moon. This is called "autocomplete." It's designed to save time. Click on the words that complete your query. — Heloise