Heloise: The day we catch up

Dear Readers: Welcome to Feb. 29! Yes, 2020 is a leap year, a calendar year that has one extra day in it. What's going on? Earth goes around the sun in approximately 365.25 days. To account for that extra quarter day, one full day is added in February to the calendar every four years.

Superstitious? Many people avoid getting married during a leap year, but it's become more trendy for women to PROPOSE to men during a leap year.

What will you do with your extra day this year? Because it occurs in February, one of the most romantic months of the year, why not "engage" in spreading kindness, goodwill, love and warmth today? — Heloise

P.S. Know someone born on February 29? It's time to say a legit "Happy Birthday!"

ASAP to the vet

Dear Heloise: My 12-year-old Chihuahua was not feeling well. She was listless, no energy, lethargic, etc. It scared me. What did I do? I called the veterinarian right away. They fit her in, did a thorough exam, drew some blood and we had an answer.

