Heloise: The heart-shaped cake

Dear Heloise: I want to recommend three things:

1. Add or have someone install additional grab bars to your tub or shower stall. Stand in the shower stall and, while washing your hair with your eyes closed [be careful if you get dizzy easily — H], picture where grab bars would help and have them installed there. Also, they should help with your getting in and out.

2. There are 3-foot-long plastic grab tools that cost a few bucks and make picking up dropped items much easier.

3. A magnifying glass with battery-powered lights makes reading fine print much easier even with glasses.

— Dennis in Corona, Calif.

A chemist would know

Dear Heloise: Most of the time, glassware looks like it has a white film on it. It is not a film. Usually the glass has been etched by repeated washings in a dishwasher with strong dishwasher detergent.

It is the chemicals in the detergent that eat away at the glass. The damage is not repairable. If you care about your expensive glassware, wash it by hand. — Denise G., via email

P.S. I was a chemist before I retired.

A fine liner