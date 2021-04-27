HELOISE: The home-buying process

Dear Readers: Lots of folks are buying homes right now! Whether it's because of quarantine and we are realizing how small or ill-suited our current homes are, or if it's because interest rates are low, now is a good time to consider home ownership.

Let's start a series on the 411 of buying a home. What are the steps toward buying a home? Let's take a look:

• Get pre-qualified for a mortgage loan to figure out how much home you can afford. Pre-qualification determines the top limit of a loan you can qualify for. You'll supply a look at your financial history to the lender. This will include your income, assets, debts and credit score. (A pre-approval is kind of the same, but it requires documentation and verification.)

• Meet with a Realtor and search for the perfect home.

• Make an offer on a property you like, negotiate and sign a purchase agreement.

• Next? Here comes the home inspection and appraisal.

• Now your home goes into underwriting; its progress is monitored by your loan officer.

• Finally? Your loan is approved; the deal is done. Sign on the dotted line, transfer the dollars, and move in! Whoop!