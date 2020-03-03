Heloise: The rules of debt collection

Dear Readers: Do you have credit card debt? If you fall behind in your payments and are contacted by a debt collector, do you know your rights? How and when is a debt collector allowed to contact you?

Here are some hints, under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, courtesy of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission:

• A debt collector is allowed to call you only between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., local time.

• A debt collector MAY NOT contact you at your job if your employer forbids it.

• Have you lawyered up? If so, the debt collector must speak only with your attorney.

Remember, debt collectors are forbidden from threatening you, making false statements or using foul language. — Heloise

Tech Tuesday

Dear Readers: With news and information available to us 24/7, how do we know which news items have been vetted (verified) and which haven't? On social media, anybody can post a "news story." Here are some hints to filter the real from the fake:

• Who wrote/published the source material?

• Check the date of the article.

• Look out for doctored pictures.

