Heloise: The rules of recycling

Dear Readers: Recyling. We all should do it, but do you know what goes in the recycling bin and what doesn't? Here's the lowdown:

In the bin: steel, tin and aluminum cans, plastic bottles, brown paper bags, newspapers, magazines, cardboard juice containers and flattened boxes. Paper should be clean and dry, and lids should be removed from bottles.

Out: Plastic bags, foam cups, medical (needles, lancets, etc.) or hazardous waste.

These are guidelines; rules will vary whether a private company picks up your recycling or your city or township does it. Check with your local government's 311 call center. — Heloise

Tech Tuesday

Dear Readers: Two factor authentication — what is it? Online security is on everyone's minds these days. Two factor authentication can be as simple as your financial institution requiring you to use your bankcard and a PIN to gain access to your account at the ATM.

Or, have you ever logged into an account online after not using it for a long while? The website may text you a code to enter into the site along with your password. It's an extra layer of protection. — Heloise

Never ever