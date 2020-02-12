Heloise: The size of the pie

Dear Heloise: Could you explain how pie plates are measured? I have some 9-inch pie plates, but they are definitely different sizes. Some have deeply angled sides, and some are not so steep. There's a difference in depth, too. — Mary Ann A., Omaha, Neb.

Mary Ann, a pie plate should be measured from the top of the inside edge of one side, across the middle, to the edge of the other side. Pie plates with sloped sides will be wider in width at the top than the width of the bottom. Typically, a 9-inch pie plate will make an evenly baked crust with a fully cooked pie filling. Be sure to read your recipe for the required size. — Heloise

Roll on

Dear Heloise: Washing your rolling pin in hot, soapy water is great if it's a marble, plastic or wooden pin, but NOT if it's an aluminum rolling pin. I wasn't aware of the makeup of the interior of my aluminum rolling pin. Putting it in a dishpan of water after you've used it will surprise you. The interior of my pin ended up rusting where the rollers are. Thankfully, my mom replaced that pin, which she had given me when we were married, with a new aluminum rolling pin. Now I just use it, rinse it and wipe it off before putting it back in the drawer. — Cyndy, via email