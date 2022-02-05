HELOISE: This and that

Dear Heloise: My newspaper comes in a plastic sleeve. They are handy for putting messy vegetable and fruit peelings in the trash. They are good for organizing all kinds of small items.

I use large bags to store clothes and other items to pass on to my favorite nonprofit, which offers them for sale. This helps me declutter my house, and I am happy with less to work around. My motto has always been "Less is more!" — Annie in Nebraska

Annie, recycling and reusing these plastic bags is good for our environment. Thanks for taking these steps. — Heloise

Shower curtain cleaning

Dear Readers: Plastic shower curtains get so much use and can acquire a hard-water buildup and gunk on them. They need to be cleaned well. Here's how to remove this stuff. Wash plastic shower curtains in the washing machine with a towel, which will create scrubbing action. Add 1 cup of white vinegar during the rinse cycle. Tumble dry briefly or hang up to dry.

Vinegar is a go-to effective and safe household product. It can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking. You can learn more uses for vinegar in my pamphlet. Get a copy by visiting www.Heloise.com, or send $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: If your hands have an odor of onion or fish lingering on them after cooking, just wash your hands in apple cider vinegar to remove the smell. -- Heloise

Noisy window shades

Dear Heloise: My window shade opens and closes by pulling a thin chain pulley. Whenever I crack open the window, the breeze makes the chain clink repeatedly. I love fresh air, but the noise bothered me. So I bought a little hook, the kind with a sticky backing that does not damage paint. I attached the hook to the inside of the vertical windowsill next to the chain (halfway up). Now, whenever I crack open the window, I place the chain in the hook. It never makes noise anymore! — R. Bosin, Silver Spring, Maryland

Dog bed messes

Dear Heloise: My dog is incontinent when she sleeps, so she wets her dog bed sometimes, but not every day. The best solution I have found is to cover her beds with crib mattress covers. They are waterproof but soft and don't make a crinkling sound like plastic. — Chris Greene, Houston

USING TOOTHPASTE

Dear Heloise: To make my toothpaste last twice as long, my dental hygienist recommended only putting a pea-size amount on the toothbrush. You will be amazed at how little toothpaste you really need! -- B. Caudill, Brookville, Ohio

Storing chocolates?

Dear Heloise: Hello, I am writing about a tidbit I just read in your column pertaining to how to store holiday chocolates. I just want to know, who has chocolate to store? I want their friends! Mine is gone by Christmas night! Thank you for the laugh! P.S. I love your articles! — Robert Volm, via email

Robert, you make a very good point! — Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Readers: Meet Aries. Thomas M. sent in a photo of his rescue cat Aries. She has beautiful eyes, and although her coat is black, there's a small patch of white on her chest.

To see Aries and our other Pet Pals, go to www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." -- Heloise

