HELOISE: Thwart blackmail scams

Vera, you're absolutely correct. Never lie to a child and tell them that medicine tastes good or it's actually candy. Let them know why they are taking it and how it will help them get better.

Try giving the child some juice or a cracker before and after they take their medicine to help cover the taste. — Heloise

Stuck in bed

Dear Heloise: Some mornings I find I can't get out of bed. I just don't have the strength to pull myself up. What can I do? — Joseph E., Cuero, Texas

Joseph, tie a piece of rope to your bedpost or to the side of the metal mattress frame. Tie knots at intervals to have a good grip. Grab the rope in the morning and pull yourself up, then slowly swing your legs to the side of the bed so you can stand up. You can pin the rope to your sheets so it will be easy to find. — Heloise

