HELOISE: Time for roof inspection

Dear Readers: With cold winter weather approaching, this is the time to give your roof a visual inspection. Here is a safe way to do it. Get a ladder and use binoculars to examine the roof. If this task seems daunting, hire a professional to do the job. Here's what should be done.
1. Check for loose or missing shingles or cracks in tiles. All need to be repaired.
2. Look at the flashing to be sure it's secure. Also check the flashing around the chimney.
3. Examine the top of the chimney closely. Make sure nesting material from squirrels or birds nests are removed, so it doesn't block the chimney and create a fire hazard.
4. Closely check the eaves and gutters. Remove tree debris and anything else that could clog them. Make certain they are attached firmly to the roof or sides of your home. — Heloise
Fire safety
Dear Readers: All homes should have working fire extinguishers placed in the kitchen and elsewhere around the home where they might be needed. Always keep several boxes of baking soda on hand, too. Here's what you can do if you have a small kitchen emergency.
Use baking soda to douse a small fire. Toss a handful over the flames; it produces carbon dioxide, which will quell the fire. Do not use flour or cornstarch, because they can be combustible. And NEVER toss water on a grease fire, because it can splatter and cause the fire to spread. — Heloise
MAKE YOUR OWN FROZEN DINNERS
Dear Readers: If you have lots of leftovers, don't throw them out. Instead, use them to make your own frozen dinners. Get heavy-duty plastic plates with compartments. Scoop leftover portions into each section of the plate. Put them in freezer-safe bags, label and freeze. When you need a meal in a hurry, pull them out and heat in the microwave. -- Heloise
Repotting plants
Dear Readers: If you need to repot plants, here's how to do it so the plants will do well in the new pots. Pour out any dirt and clean the pot thoroughly, so you don't spread plant diseases. Mix several spritzes of dishwashing detergent with hot water to clean the pots well. Then soak the pots in a mixture of one part chlorine bleach to eight parts water. Rinse completely and dry well before adding plants and dirt. — Heloise
Water bowls
Dear Readers: Are your regular pet water bowls too small for you large dogs? Here's an idea: Repurpose old, small ice coolers that you aren't using. Fill with water for your big dogs! -- Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: This is Spike, my happy 4-year-old rescue. -- Judith Thompson, via email
Dear Readers: To see Spike, go to www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
