Heloise: Time to ponder your garden

In a stockpot, add first nine ingredients and heat to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Stir in basil, wine, salt, pepper and parsley just before serving. Sprinkle the top of each serving with cheddar cheese. You'll find this delicious recipe and over a dozen more in my Spectacular Soups pamphlet, which you can have by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Soup, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at www.Heloise.com. Did you know that when a soup recipe calls for adding wine, generally you'll pour in 1 teaspoon of wine to every cup of soup? Or you can just leave the wine out. — Heloise