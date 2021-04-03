HELOISE: Time to visit veterinarian

I took clumps of used cat litter and left it around the house, inside and out. The mice got the message (that a cat is here) evidently, because we haven't seen any mice since.

The odor was not bad to me; it can vary, of course, and may be offensive to some. — Nancy O. in Texas

Boxed into giving

Dear Heloise: I've been following you for years and years! I believe in recycling and upcycling. Especially during the pandemic, I've received many deliveries in boxes. Rather than put them in the recycle bin, I break them down and save them until I have enough to give away. I remove personal labels and offer the boxes for free on social media platforms.

Usually within four hours, the boxes are all gone. I ask the people to please pay it forward.

I save the packing material for my charity resale shop owners, who are so appreciative of this material they'd otherwise have to buy. — Vicki C. in Fredericksburg, Virginia

Duck food

Dear Readers: Spring is upon us, and you may be heading to the lake. Spot some ducks and want to feed them? Please don't grab bread.