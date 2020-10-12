HELOISE: Time well spent

Today's Sound On is about making the best of it.

Dear Heloise: Many of us are complaining about being stuck at home due to the coronavirus. Maybe it's time we all took stock of what we can do while at home.

I've been talking about painting our living room for the past five years. Now I've had the time to do it. A fresh coat of paint makes the room look clean and new.

For the first time, I took up oil painting and discovered how much I enjoy it. I've also had the time to try out some new recipes, and now we're eating healthier meals made from scratch.

COVID-19 is dangerous and bothersome, but it's not the end of the world. We'll get through this, but in the meantime, stay busy, stay connected and stay positive. When it's over, some will find new careers, some new paths in life and some will need help finding their way. This country has gone through worse times than these and survived. We are a country of diverse people, but in a crisis we always stand shoulder to shoulder.

Someone wiser than me once said, "This too shall pass," and it will. — A reader in Utah

Address these items

Dear Readers: Here are some uses for address labels: