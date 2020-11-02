HELOISE: Too tiny letters on page

Today's Sound Off is about small print:

Dear Heloise: I'm beginning to see a trend in printed materials that concerns me. I've noticed recently that publications like magazines and catalogs are using an extremely small font that is practically impossible to read.

I noticed this in a recent issue of a well-known women's magazine. Almost the whole magazine was printed with this tiny font. Just looking at the pages gave me a headache. I also noticed this in a couple of catalogs (fortunately, only on the order forms) and even in a recent coupon flyer. Some of the print in these publications is so small that you need a magnifying glass.

This is a new thing; the print has never been this small before. I'm pretty sure it's not just my eyes. Why are they suddenly using such a small font? Are they trying to force readers to look at everything online? — Kathy in Nevada

Clutter

Dear Heloise: I had to apply some tough love to get clutter out of my house. My three boys would drag home all sorts of junk that just sat around their rooms, the basement or garage.