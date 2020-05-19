Heloise: Torn money replaceable

If the person doesn't respond right away, it's OK; they might be driving or in a meeting. However, if you're the recipient, respond in a timely fashion. Don't call in response to a text unless you have permission.

Your sense of humor may not come across in a text, so avoid sarcasm. Emojis (those little pictures usually used to convey a feeling) are OK with friends, but probably not with your boss. Don't type in all capital letters — that can be construed as shouting.

Spell words correctly. It's fine to abbreviate common words (for example, "bc" for because and "w" for with). But, if you do make a tiny spelling error, it's typically not necessary to correct what you sent if the recipient can figure it out.

Double-check who you are texting; make sure it's the correct person! How embarrassing to text the wrong person!

Last but not least, never text while walking, and certainly never while driving. — Heloise

