HELOISE: Travel tips

PASSPORT

Dear Heloise: Please let your readers know that they should never let their passport expire. If they need to go overseas for whatever reason, they'll be glad they have a current passport. When my purse was stolen, I used a passport as my ID because the thieves had my driver's license.

When your passport has six months before it expires, apply for a new one. Some countries won't let you in if you have six months or less until the expiration date. — Karen D., Fairfax, Virginia

HOME SAFETY

Dear Heloise: Most people know enough to protect their home while they are on vacation by having someone park their car in the driveway, turning off an automatic garage door opener and having someone pick up their mail and feed their pets.