HELOISE: Traveling during COVID

Dear Readers: If you are flying out of the country, you may be required to show a negative COVID test before you board the aircraft. As life begins to return to normal and travel restrictions lift and folks are traveling more, some airlines are offering COVID tests.

There are several regulations in play with these tests, each airline's protocol is a bit different and, even though you are COVID-negative, you still must wear a mask at all times.

Your airport may offer testing as well; these tests are at the passenger's expense. Contact your airline, medical professional or your airport's website for more information. — Heloise

TECH TALK TUESDAY

Dear Heloise: I'm so impatient! The rule for answering and responding to an email is to do it within 24 business hours.

With lots of us working from home these days, even answering a quick email on the weekend should not be a problem. I need to get my team on board! -- Shelly T. in Texas

Series: Electronic funds

Dear Readers: Let's start a series on an electronic funds transfer and everything related. First up: the electronic funds transfer itself.