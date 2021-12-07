HELOISE: Traveling during holidays?

Dear Readers: When we take holiday trips, our vehicles are packed with gifts, food and luggage. If you are staying in a hotel, safety experts recommend you remove everything from the car, including your belongings and luggage, and take it to your room. Your vehicle could be stolen or robbed. And it is possible that you might not recover any of those items. — Heloise
Books smelly?
Dear Readers: If you have stored books in the basement where there is lots of moisture, your books can get a mildewy smell. It's always best to store books in a dry area, such as the attic. Here's how to try to remove this odor.
First, air out the books by fanning them open a couple of times, then put them in the sun for a while. Second, if they still smell, sprinkle baking soda over the pages and allow it to remain on them for several days. Third, if you still smell mildew on them, put a book in a zip-top plastic bag, but do not shut it, and place in the freezer to kill the mildew. Repeat with the remaining books.
FYI: If your child's teddy bear needs to be refreshed and it can't be put in the washer, sprinkle baking soda on it and let it sit for a bit. Then carefully brush off. — Heloise
Handling morning rush
Dear Readers: Our daily morning rush is filled with getting family members fed and ready to go to school or work on time. It's often rushed and frantic. Organizing everything the night before can help lessen the stress.
• Set the breakfast table and put out food that doesn't need to be refrigerated.
• Choose and set out clothes for younger kids to wear to avoid last-minute morning indecision.
• Make sure homework, important papers, laptops and cellphones are near or in backpacks before going to bed. — Heloise
PARTY PHOTOS
Dear Readers: If you have a teenager who loves to take pictures with his or her phone, assign that family member to be the official photographer for the event. Let all of the guests know that this person will be taking photos. Your youngster can take photos of the food, table settings, decorations, and group and individual photos of everyone at the party. However, parents will be involved in selecting which photos are sent out (or deleted) after the festive holiday gathering. -- Heloise
Need quick dessert?
Dear Readers: Mix equal parts of chocolate pudding and cherry pie filling for a modest substitute for Black Forest pudding. Top with a dollop of whipped cream. — Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.