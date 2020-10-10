HELOISE: Trips to vet less tense

I take a plastic straw, pinch it flat at the end, and run it through that crevice, then do it again with the other end of the straw. It's better than using anything sharp. — Janet McDaniel, San Antonio, Texas

THE RIGHT WAY

Dear Heloise: I used to feel vulnerable while getting into my car after shopping. I carried my purse on my left shoulder or arm, putting my purchases into the car first on my right side. This left my purse easy for someone to grab.

I now carry my purse on my right, making sure it goes into the car first. I feel safer this way. -- Carolyn Covey, San Bernardino, Calif.

Just a dab will do

Dear Heloise: Going to the grocery store requires many precautions to keep everyone protected. Opening the plastic bags in the produce section is nearly impossible.

I keep a travel-size bottle of hand sanitizer in my pocket and dab a small amount of it on my fingers. Opening the bags then becomes a cinch, while adding a little extra protection while shopping. — Connie Sharon, San Antonio, Texas

No sale