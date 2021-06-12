HELOISE: Trusting your instincts

Dear Heloise: A man approached me at the park and wanted to take a picture of my dog. I thought that was weird, and I told him no. Good thing, because my address and phone number are on the tags on my dog's collar.
There is no reason for a stranger to take a picture of my dog. I'm happy my radar kicked on and told me something's not right here. — Gaby W., age 14, in San Antonio, Texas
Gaby, here's a Heloise High*Five! If something doesn't feel right to you, it is not right. Just say no to the man, take your dog and walk away. You don't owe him any explanation or any apology. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Karen G.'s almost 5-year-old Bichon Frise, Tucker! They live in San Antonio, Texas. Her family has a long-standing tradition of loving Bichons. In fact, her father, the colonel, brought in the first of their Bichons.
Bichons are friendly, playful, intelligent and especially good with children. Tucker's having a hard time coming in second to Karen's gorgeous grandson, Charles. He puts himself between the baby and Karen at every opportunity!
Would you like to see Tucker and our other Pet Pals? Visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to
Heloise@Heloise.com. -- Heloise
Perpendicular purpose
Dear Heloise: Yes, this will look ridiculous, but it's a safety issue. I have a 5 pound Chihuahua and a wrought iron fence. She is tiny enough that she could slip through the rails of the fence.
So I fashioned a harness made of shoelaces and a wooden spoon that goes across her back, perpendicular to her spine. She's able to run free in the yard (I'm still out there with her), but she cannot squeeze out of the yard because the spoon prevents it. — Mike R. in Florida
Mike, you must be an engineer! Great safety device for your Chi. And yes, supervise her outside too. It's rare, but large birds and owls have been known to swoop down and pick up small dogs. — Heloise
Size matters
Dear Heloise: In the constant struggle to maintain a healthy weight, we often try every trick in the book.
Here's a hint that's worked for me and my family. We eat several small meals per day: a small bowl of cereal and some juice for breakfast, two hours later, a small apple, then a sandwich and coffee for lunch, then a banana two hours later. Then a light dinner.
We're also deliberate about eating; no snacking in front of the TV. Focus will bring results. — Gerry B. in Illinois
Wrap artist
Dear Heloise: I wrap a dollar store straw wreath tightly with burlap and then tuck pretty artificial flowers in the tucks. Hang it on the door, and voila! A pretty summer wreath, and the flowers can be changed out seasonally. — Karen M. in Indiana
BAGEL BREAKFAST
Dear Heloise: If you buy bagels from a bakery, don't have them sliced. Bring them home and fork-split them, like an English muffin.
The butter will stay on better, and I think they taste better this way. -- Peggy C., Cypress, Texas
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.