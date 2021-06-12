HELOISE: Trusting your instincts

Dear Heloise: A man approached me at the park and wanted to take a picture of my dog. I thought that was weird, and I told him no. Good thing, because my address and phone number are on the tags on my dog's collar.

There is no reason for a stranger to take a picture of my dog. I'm happy my radar kicked on and told me something's not right here. — Gaby W., age 14, in San Antonio, Texas

Gaby, here's a Heloise High*Five! If something doesn't feel right to you, it is not right. Just say no to the man, take your dog and walk away. You don't owe him any explanation or any apology. — Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Readers: Meet Karen G.'s almost 5-year-old Bichon Frise, Tucker! They live in San Antonio, Texas. Her family has a long-standing tradition of loving Bichons. In fact, her father, the colonel, brought in the first of their Bichons.

Bichons are friendly, playful, intelligent and especially good with children. Tucker's having a hard time coming in second to Karen's gorgeous grandson, Charles. He puts himself between the baby and Karen at every opportunity!