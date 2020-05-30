Heloise: Try DIY cleansers

Clear ears

Dear Heloise: We adopted Patootie, a rescued stray, two years ago, and she arrived with chronic ear problems. We've found that the home remedy swimmers ear cure — equal parts rubbing alcohol and vinegar — seems to keep her ears healthy.

If she starts pawing at her ears and they sound squishy, I fill up her ear canal with the solution and massage the base of her ears to make sure it goes in. She doesn't love it, but she does love that the mixture dries out her ears.

The groomer, who cleans her ears as part of the session, said that her ears had never looked better. I thought you'd want to know yet another use for vinegar! Cheers! -- Denise R., San Antonio, Texas

Denise, thanks so much! Readers, check out www.Heloise.com to see Patootie, and check with your veterinarian about the alcohol and vinegar ear solution! — Heloise

