HELOISE: Try eggs as dog snack

Shaped like a molar, it's a perfect little keepsake holder. And it's strung on a necklace, so it's hard to misplace. We slip the holder with the tooth inside under the pillow for the tooth fairy! -- Marie R. in Texas

Jacket fact

Dear Heloise: When shopping for a jacket, I always check out the men's section. The jackets there are boxier, so less bulk when wearing layers, and the color palates are neutral mushroom, tan, black or white. And sometimes the men's jackets can be priced lower. — Evelyn P. in New York

Gulp buster

Dear Heloise: Love your column. However, you might want to put a word of caution in your column that not all dogs are suited for raised bowls (Feb. 13).

If a dog tends to eat rapidly, gulping its food, raising the bowl allows it to eat even faster. Excess air may be ingested, leading to bloat. I threw out my raised bowls after reading an article. — Barbara B., via email

