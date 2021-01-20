HELOISE: Try vitamin D food sources

War cake

Dear Heloise: I think one of my all-time favorite recipes of yours is your War Cake. We remodeled our kitchen recently, and now I can't find the recipe. Would you please re-print that recipe? — Sophia P., Darby, Montana

Sophia, this is one of my most requested recipes, and it is so easy to make. Here it is: Using a medium to large cooking pot or pan, mix together 2 cups brown sugar, 2 cups hot water and 2 teaspoons shortening. Add 1/2 to 3/4 cups raisins, 1 teaspoon each of salt, cinnamon and cloves. Boil for 5 minutes after the mixture begins to bubble. When the mixture is cold (and it MUST be cold), add 3 cups of flour and 1 teaspoon of baking soda that has been dissolved in a couple of teaspoons of hot water. Mix well. Pour into a greased tube pan and bake for about 1 hour at 350-375 degrees.

If you like this recipe and wish to have a copy of Heloise's Cake Recipes, visit www.Heloise.com or send $3 along with a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed long envelope to: Heloise/Cakes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. — Heloise

